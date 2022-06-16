Marvel Lawyer Talks Spoilers and NDAs

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of entertainment, period. And one of the things that has helped them last this long is not just great casting, great writing (most of the time…) and a quality overall movie (…most of the time…), but the fact that they are able to handle their secrets well. …most of the time.

Because as you all know, whether it’s Tom Holland or someone else, leaks and spoilers often times get out and the fanbase goes nuts while the heads of Marvel are mad. On Reddit, former lawyer for the studio, Paul Sarker, talked about the severity of punishment that could happen with a spoiler:

“Yes this would likely be a breach of contract and you could get sued, damages would be hard to pin down in the abstract but it would be a very stressful thing to deal with!”

And why NDAs are so thorough and detailed and important:

“The NDAs are helpful and they frame the discussion, if there is ever a dispute. But the relationship is also important. Leaking something would burn a bridge and be a deal breaker. Plus everything is watermarked so they would be able to trace it to someone,” he wrote. “And more importantly, why would you want to eliminate your chance of being in the MCU or television canon? Once someone is cast and under contract, they may be able to disclose their role but that would have to be coordinated with marketing and creative. There is an overall master plan behind all of that stuff. If you breach a contract, in addition to being sued they could terminate it or withhold some pay. Not worth the risk IMHO.”

Obviously, those who have spoiled like Tom Holland haven’t been fired, but now you can see why Marvel Studios is so strict on this matter, because they take it VERY seriously!

Source: Reddit