New Maps, Modes And Zombies For Call Of Duty: Vanguard

As part of the Season 4 update for both Warzone and Vanguard, players will see a number of new changes and the return of a classic mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Mercenaries of Fortune goes live next week on Wednesday, June 22 and players can look forward to reacquainting themselves with the undead as legendary round-based zombie mode Shi No Numa returns to Vanguard.

As part of the free update, players will be able to battle their way through the swamps of zombies once more, in a mode that’s been popular ever since it first appeared 13 years ago back in Call of Duty: World at War. Shi No Numa also introduces a new main quest and side quests, a new Wonder Weapon quest, and a load of new intel to be gathered. The zombie mode will once again make use of classic traps such as electro-shock defenses and the flogger, plus zip lines for speedy world traversal.

There are two new multiplayer maps coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as a fan-favorite game mode in Blueprint Gun Game. The first map available will be USS Texas 1945, which will see players battling it out on an offshore battleship that’s designed for high-stakes long-range action. The second map will be made available later in Season 4 and will be called Desolation. It will be a small to medium-sized map that’s set in a dense village that’s packed with destruction.

Of course with the new update comes a new ranked season and corresponding rewards. There’s also the new Mercenaries of Fortune Battle Pass, which includes two new free weapons in the form of a Marco 5 SMG and a UGM-8 LMG. The Battle Pass also brings with it 100 tiers of new content.

There’s a lot to familiarise yourself with prior to the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard season 4 on June 22, so for the full lowdown you can head over to the official blog and check out the update notes in full.

