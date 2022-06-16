Hyper-speed sci-fi racing game Redout 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Nintendo Switch port of the game has been delayed until July but is on the way!

The game features customizable hoverships, over three hours of original music, over 30 race tracks, and more.

You can check out the official launch trailer for Redout 2 here.

The fastest racing game in the universe. Redout 2 is a tribute to classic arcade racing games and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Redout, where racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports. Reach impossible speeds in exhilarating futuristic races across an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer. Deep control systems, robust hovership customization and a killer soundtrack make Redout 2 the premier anti-gravity racer. Key Features Speed and Control – In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history. Extensive Career Mode – Fly through hundreds of events across 36 unique racetracks – all of which are reversible! From Arena Races and Time Attacks to Last Man Standing and intense Boss Races, dart past the competition and dominate the finish line. Competitive Multiplayer – Race against others in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into fresh challenges with regularly-added custom content, alongside seasons that include unique aesthetic rewards. Comprehensive Customization – Choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customize your own hovership with an incredible selection of propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, flaps, magnets, wings, spoilers, rocket engines, paints and more! Create and share your best high-speed highlights with Photo Mode. Jaw-Dropping Soundtrack – Featuring superstar electronic artists, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents like Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music-master algorithms seamlessly and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data. Redout 2 (Steam)

Whether you’re a fan of racers overall, an F-Zero fan desperate for anything to scratch that itch, or a player of the first game in the series, there’s something to be excited about. Redout 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and will be coming to Nintendo Switch in July.

Source