The House of the Dead Remake Limidead Edition Announced

The House of the Dead is one of that iconic shooter on-rails games and has brought many gamers a ton of fun over the years recently the game has been remade for consoles! Originally released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2022, and earlier this May for the Nintendo Switch, gamers have dived back into the horrors of the original game.

However, the remake was not enough to justify the return of the game and the developers have announced a new Limidead Edition of the game! Yes, the new limited edition for the game will offer fans of the classic arcade game an exclusive box with lenticular, 2 character stands, stickers, and of course the game. The limited-edition won’t last forever, so if you want to snag one, then better act fast. The Limidead Edition is available through retail stores such as GameStop, Amazon, and others.

Check out the Limidead Edition down below:

Limidead edition content:

Copy of the game The House of the Dead: Remake

An exclusive box with lenticular

Two character stands

Sticker sheet

Shoot creatures like in the 90’s with the remake of this cult arcade shooting game!

Renowned biochemist and geneticist, Dr Roy Curien is obsessed by his lifetime project of discovering the nature of life and death. When he finally succeeds, it’s time for his former colleague Sophie Richards to ask for the help of her friends at AMS; Thomas Rogan and agent G. Their mission is simple, end the doctor’s macabre project and save all the employees of the lab. Play solo or with a friend and shoot hordes of undeads and nightmare creatures in this fantastically gory and shameless arcade shooter!

A state of the art remake with upgraded graphics, audio and new game modes for this arcade hit released in 1997!

Solo and multiplayer using the JoyCon.

Nonstop action!

Unlock the full monster encyclopedia to learn about them and their weaknesses.

***

The House of the Dead Remake is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Are you planning on picking up the new limidead edition? Let us know in the comments below!

