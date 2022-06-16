June is certainly the biggest month the gaming world has seen this year, and things aren’t showing any signs of slowing down just yet. It’s been revealed today that as part of Summer Game Fest, the [email protected] team will be bringing over 30 demos of unreleased games to Xbox console gamers from next week.

The demos will be playable on Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One consoles and the event will run for around a week, beginning next Tuesday, June 21st and finishing up on Monday, June 27th. This is the third time the [email protected] team has run this event as part of Summer Game Fest and will allow players in the Xbox ecosystem to discover a number of upcoming and as-yet-unreleased indie titles.

A new post up on Xbox Wire explains some further details on the Demo event, which will be a limited opportunity for players to test out these new titles. It’s explained that while some of the game demos may be republished to the Demo channel in future, many of them will be removed from the Dashboard altogether once the Summer Game Fest Demo event is finished.

The demos that will be playable as part of the event are actually representative of completed, or practically completed, game footage. Being able to test them out during this event means that gamers will get a first-look, hands-on chance to try out some of the newest titles set to release in the near future, which is pretty cool. The full list of available demos will be revealed closer to the start of the event next Tuesday, but four of the first titles named are sci-fi adventure Batora: Lost Haven, psychological thriller Broken Pieces, fast-paced FPS Severed Steel and cute plant-based adventure Tinykin.

The [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo event kicks off on Tuesday, June 21st.

Source