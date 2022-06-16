Does Mario Kart Tour Have a Battle Mode?

Title artwork for Mario Kart Tour (2019)

It turns out that Mario Kart Tour could have some Battle Mode content, this was after an enthusiastic Twitter user started to do some digging, and what he found might just interest a lot of you.

The person in question goes by the Twitter handle of Koopavocelot (via kart_tour), and the content that this user found reveals several new battle courses with individual sound files for GCN Cookie Land, Ds Twilight House, Tour Paris Promenade, New York Minute, and GBA Battle Course 1. This is quite the discovery, and fans of the mobile racer should be quite enthused by this discovery.

We might be jumping ahead a little bit because this doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a Battle Mode, we are just assuming – we’re allowed to let our minds wander though, aren’t we? The thing is, if there was to be a Battle Mode in Mario Kart Tour then Nintendo would need to do some serious alterations to the servers before they could ever incorporate a huge multiplayer experience like this. The mere thought of one is freezing the game on countless mobiles around the world as we speak.

Take a look at the Twitter thread below regarding the topic, if you want a visual representation of what we’re talking about.

Follow-up: So here is a full list of all the new battle courses which have been added to the sound files this tour!



Thanks to, @koopavocelot https://t.co/o2fZoS7s39 pic.twitter.com/szkYEzZE97 — Mario Kart (Tour) News (@kart_tour) June 15, 2022

The game has seen some steady improvements since it was released in 2019 on mobile devices, but after a promising start to life, it was halted by its fairly basic content. Earlier this year Nintendo added Miis to the game in a series of waves. The introduction of these little avatars also offered players the opportunity to select several new racing suits, ranging from outfits for Peach, Donkey Kong, and Mario.

The news outfits might have been easy on the eye, but they weren’t included just for their aesthetic prowess. Each outfit came with a special skill, and even some nifty little tricks to tackle your fellow drivers, giving you a slight edge to the finish line.

Source