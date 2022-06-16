Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is Bigger Than Expected

In a recent interview with IGN, Maja Moldenhauer from Studio MDHR talked about the sheer scope of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course and how it stacks up to the base game. The answer? It’s even bigger than expected.

Holdenhauer explains that first, the DLC was simply adding Miss Chalice and a few bosses. A healthy dose of content for DLC. Since then however, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has gone on to include the work of over a hundred composers and about the same amount of animation work as the base game.

“We really wanted to experiment with the art form…I don’t have an inventory yet or a frame count, but it is comparable to the entire core game in this one DLC… With the additional frames of animation, we moved from that more basic style, early thirties, closer to Fantasia. I say that loosely, it is not anywhere near Fantasia quality, but it’s something we strive for, something we aspire to,” “We had the bosses cemented in our heads… We knew exactly the cadence that they were going to, whether they were high energy, what the theme was. Then we debriefed him on these levels and bosses and said, ‘Now go.’ Then they’re very tailored and specific…we went all out. The original soundtrack had 65 musicians. This one has 110. Really just to help put things into perspective and scale versus like the core game.” Maja Moldenhauer via IGN

This has been a big month for Cuphead, between the announcement that the second season of The Cuphead Show would be premiering later this year, and the upcoming DLC, there’s a lot of content for fans this year.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is set to release across all platforms later this month on June 30th.

