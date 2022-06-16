Bruce Willis’ Final Role Will Be A Perfect Send-Off

The legendary actor will do what he does best one last time.

Bruce Willis will be capping off his more than 40-year acting career with his final role in the upcoming film, Paradise City. Willis will star as Ryan Swan, a man fighting his way through the criminal underworld of Hawaii to seek revenge for the death of his father. John Travolta will co-star, marking a reunion for the two actors who first appeared together back in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking.

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting back in March. The actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative brain condition that affects speech and communication. Reports have been floating online for the past few years that the actor struggled to perform on-set, missed cues, and required someone to feed him lines via an earpiece.

It’s a tragic end to a storied career that began back on Miami Vice and included dozens of iconic roles in films like Die Hard, 12 Monkeys, Pulp Fiction, and many more. While he occasionally played against type (see Death Becomes Her), Willis made his living giving life to tough guy action heroes who always had the perfect one-liner. Paradise City looks to be the perfect vehicle to let the legendary actor do what he does best one last time.

Willis appears to be ending his career with a bang. The actor has seven movies scheduled for release in 2022, including Gasoline Alley with Devon Sawa and Luke Wilson. Two more films, Wire Room (with Kevin Dillon and Oliver Trevena) and Paradise City, are both in post-production and currently have no release date.

Source