Assassin’s Creed Origins Will Be Free-To-Play This Weekend

Assassins Creed Origins will be getting a free weekend. Pre-loads are already available.

Ubisoft’s Assassins Creed Origins is getting a free weekend. The free weekend begins on June the 16th and will run until June the 20th. Gearing up for the weekend, players can already pre-load the game on the platform of their choice.

The game is also available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S featuring enhanced upgrades such as 60FPS and a resolution of 1700p to 1800p.

The announcement of the free-to-play game coincides with the anniversary of Assassin’s Creed. The original game was released in November of 2007, since then the franchise has been a massive success, spawning multiple sequels which take part in a shared universe.

In total, have been over 20 installments in the series since the original.

Fans of the series can celebrate with Ubisoft, by visiting www.assassinscreed15.com to win a stake in a range of exciting prizes. The anniversary also brings about a new rouge-lite mode for Assassins Creed Valhalla. Named the Forgotten Saga, players will go through a series of challenging runs in Niflheim.

Source