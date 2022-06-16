Jenna Ortega Plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix Series

We have great news for Addams Family fans. It was recently announced that the legend that is Tim Burton will be producing a Wednesday Addams Netflix Original. We don’t have a ton of information on this project, at least besides the obvious the plot we assume from the classic Addams Family movies and shows from back in the day.

Jenna Ortega will be playing as the goth-darken mood Wednesday Addams and it is obvious she is going to do an amazing job in this role just by the trailer by also by past roles the actor has done. Ortega has played in other “dark” roles such as this like in Scream, The Baby-sitter: Killer Queen, and also X. See below the trailer for the upcoming Netflix Original.

A Little Bit More That We Know About This Series

Jenna Ortega will play the teenage version of Wednesday Addams, which is something we haven’t seen considering all past Wednesdays have been her as a child. This show will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s brother Pugsley, and George Bruce as Lurch. According to Variety, Luis Guzmán will also guest star as Morticia’s husband, the father of Wednesday and Pugsley, Gomez Addams, and Burton will direct multiple episodes in addition to producing. We don’t know how the shows plot will go, especially with Gomez not seeming to be involved for many episodes like the old classic show, but we can have full faith in Tim Burton that it will live up to all his other films and shows.

Source.