Jenna Ortega Plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix Series

We have great news for Addams Family fans. It was recently announced that the legend that is Tim Burton will be producing a Wednesday Addams Netflix Original. We don’t have a ton of information on this project, at least besides the obvious the plot we assume from the classic Addams Family movies and shows from back in the day.
Jenna Ortega will be playing as the goth-darken mood Wednesday Addams and it is obvious she is going to do an amazing job in this role just by the trailer by also by past roles the actor has done. Ortega has played in other “dark” roles such as this like in Scream, The Baby-sitter: Killer Queen, and also X. See below the trailer for the upcoming Netflix Original.