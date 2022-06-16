Genndy Tartakovsky Signs Exclusive Deal With Warner Bros Animation!

There are certain people that are just born to do epic things with storytelling, and if you’ve watched Cartoon Network over the course of the last two decades or so, you know the name Genndy Tartakovsky. He was the genius and visionary behind such titles as the original Clone Wars cartoon, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and his newest hit on the network in Primal. Each of these shows has been praised by fans and critics, showing just how great he is.

So it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise then that Warner Bros Animation has signed him to an exclusive deal to continue to make content for them. According to the deal, the creator will have “maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the extensive character and franchise libraries at each studio.”

By “each studio”, they mean he’ll be able to create content for Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and HBO Max depending on what he wants.

Tartakovsky said this about the deal, “My time at Cartoon Network Studios, since its inception, has been the most creatively formative and fulfilling years of my career. I now find myself continuing that amazing relationship as well as bringing in Warner Bros. Animation – the home to everything that inspired me to become an animator in the first place. I am beyond excited to see what we do next!”

It may seem odd that someone like Genndy Tartakovsky is getting basically a “cart blanche” account to do whatever he wants. But his track record is proven, and he’s gotten awards for what he does. He can honestly say he’s never made a bad show. So clearly Warner Bros Animation wants him to continue that streak…for them and them alone.

And for us fans? That just means we have a LOT to look forward to.

Source: ComicBook.com