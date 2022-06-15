Call of Duty: Vanguard’s New Cinematic Trailer, Mercenaries of Fortune Released for Season Four Arrival

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone has received a brand new cinematic trailer that reveals the date for season four’s arrival! The long-awaited season makes its debut on June 22nd for all platforms later this month.

The trailer showcases what players can expect to see when the “free content drop” arrives next week. Players will be treated to a new map, Fortunes Keep alongside some new weapons. Fans of the series should get excited for the content drop as it will bring new diversity to the game and keep the community going until later this fall when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases. We should expect a gameplay trailer for the upcoming season sometime before June 22nd. Keep your eyes peeled to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest updates on season four: Mercenernaries of Fortune.

Check out the brand new cinematic trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard / Warzone down below:

In related Call of Duty news, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2022, we got a good look at the highly anticipated Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Not only did we learn more about the game from the developers, but we got to see a full-length segment of a mission, which did not disappoint. Make sure to check out the MW2 gameplay demo from Xbox Game Showcase 2022 right here!

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone season four: Mercenaries of Fortune is set to release across all platforms on June 22nd. are you excited about the upcoming season? Let us know in the comments below!

Source