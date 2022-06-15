The Cyberpunk-Infused Loopmancer Gets PC Release Date

Artwork from the upcoming Loopmancer.

The news for sci-fi fans is that the cyberpunk-infused Loopmancer has received its release date for the PC, with the aim to launch the game on July 13th via Steam and the Epic Games Store. This roguelite action thriller from eBrain Studio is being hotly touted as one game to watch out for. If you can’t wait for that July date, then the good news is that a playable demo has also been released and will run until June 20th.

For the people aiming to play the demo, you will come across impressive gameplay as you explore the depths of Dragon City, including the ability to start new death loops from Longxi Town – if you know, you know. Check out the release date trailer below.

The announcement trailer for Loopmancer.

The protagonist of the game is Xiang Zixu, a private detective who, unfortunately, meets his demise while trying to uncover the secrets surrounding the death of a famous journalist. This is where the game comes into play though: As Xiang is lying in his bed on the morning of his death, he deduces that he can reset the time every time he dies. You must find and deliver revenge however you see fit on this daunting cyberpunk world and the foes that live there.

Detective Xiang’s arsenal has been heavily expanded this time around, featuring mouth-watering super weapons that enact highly impressive kills. You must fight enemy groups called the Black Tiger Corps and the Kouga Industry Ninjas, these are your mightiest foes, and members of these gangs litter this world. The game features a whole host of technical improvements such as better graphics and animation optimizations, so you get the best out of your experience.

You will constantly need to make important choices throughout your journey and investigate side paths that are laden with traps and puzzles to solve. Clues are also hidden around this world but finding them will prove difficult due to each stage’s randomly generated layout. Conquering all these objectives is the only way you can get to the bottom of the truth surrounding your impending death, can you handle the powers of a Loopmancer?

The cyberpunk-infused Loopmancer is set for launch on July 13th on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, but the free demo can be played now for those unable to wait.



