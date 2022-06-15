Texas Chainsaw Massacre Receives First Gameplay Trailer

Gun Media has taken to social media to finally release the long-awaited gameplay trailer for their upcoming horror asymmetrical multiplayer game, Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The official gameplay trailer showcases Leatherface in action as he chases players wielding the iconic chainsaw, some super brutal kills, and a look at the other playable killers. Gun Media is known for their work on Friday The 13th: The Game where they really grew a fanbase from that multiplayer experience, it seems that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a return to form for the developers. For both fans of the franchise and horror multiplayer games alike, this game should most definitely be on their radar as it is set to release sometime in 2023.

Check out the brand new gameplay trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre below:

The Unrated Cut of the brand new gameplay trailer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a game based on true events, by Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital.

As seen in the trailer, players will be running away from Leatherface and his creepy family as they attempt to escape. The game was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2021, and for the most part, the developers went quiet following the presentation. We have received some side-by-side shots of the game and the movie, which developer Gun Media managed to nail near identically. We are paying close attention to Gun Media as this will be their third horror-based multiplayer game, following up Predator. Recently, the developers released three map layouts for the game which showcase the scale of the maps in the game. Learn more about the new maps right here!

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to release in 2023 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming iconic horror movie turned game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source