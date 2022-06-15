PlayStation 5 “Pro” Controllers In Development

According to the latest reports, Sony is apparently busy working on new “professional” controllers for the PlayStation 5. The new controller is said to be a “genuine professional controller” for the console and is set to be revealed in the next few weeks. That’s according to Tom Henderson in Try Hard Guides, who has apparently been sent images of the upcoming “Pro” controller.

Although the images were sent on the condition that they’d remain unpublished, Henderson has managed to get a look at a prototype of this brand new “Pro” controller for the PS5. In terms of design, Henderson claims that the new controller retains the current PlayStation 5 design style, but with some subtle differences. These include the addition of new “removable stick units.” It sounds as though the analog sticks on the new professional controller will be detachable thanks to a set of buttons located beneath them.

Other changes to the controller’s design include trigger stops at the back and the inclusion of the more popular flappy buttons/paddles at the rear also. Alongside this will be a set of removable grips, presumably to improve players’ hold over their controller.

Henderson’s source has also let slip that the new piece of hardware is being developed under the codename “Hunt,” although upon release it may be referred to as the “PS5 Pro Controller.” It will also be set to receive a number of important software updates.

It’ll be interesting to see if and when this new “Pro” controller for the PlayStation 5 is officially revealed by Sony, although according to the source in this report, that could be happening fairly soon. Sony is reportedly set to make some further reveals at the end of this month, so it could be that this new controller is part of that lineup. For now, we’ll just have to be patient and see what’s new for PlayStation gamers at the end of June.

Source