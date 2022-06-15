‘GoldenEra’ the GoldenEye 007 Documentary Coming Soon

Gameplay image for the original GoldenEye 007 (1997) released on the N64.

An upcoming feature-length documentary titled GoldenEra is set to be released later this month. The film will be focused on telling a nostalgic tale about the making of the classic Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007. If you’re like us, and you spent hours upon hours playing with Pierce Brosnan’s heavily pixilated face, then this is the film for you.

GoldenEra will explore the story of how a young and inexperienced team at the UK development studio Rare was given the James Bond license, which then turned out to be one of the most well-known games of all time and laid the foundations for the future of first-person shooters.

The film will include various insights and interviews of the original GoldenEye 007 team, and from other people at the time that were involved in the press that covered the game all those years ago. Another aspect that the film will explore is how it affected the fans at the time, and what their memories of it are now. You can watch the trailer below.

The director of GoldenEye 007, Drew Roller, had this to say about the film, “GoldenEye 007 wasn’t just an obsession for me in the late 1990s; it inspired my career, and continues to influence me to this day… and it didn’t just influence who I am – through speaking to so many game industry experts, it’s clear it informed a lot of other careers.”

Roller then went on to talk about the game’s impact on the industry as well:

“And perhaps more so, the game went on to shape titles that have become phenomena of popular cultures, such as Call of Duty and Halo. Equally, GoldenEye 007 introduced design conventions now standard in countless successful titles. When you play a game today, there’s almost certainly some GoldenEye 007 DNA in there. That’s what makes this story so important to tell.”

Of course, you’ll be wanting to know where you can watch this ground-breaking film; you can watch the film on Altitude.Film in the UK and Ireland from June 27th. A USA release has yet to be confirmed though, and if it does come out, then expect it to be not long after.

