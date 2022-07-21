10 Xbox Series XS Parkour Games To Get You Freerunning

There was a time when people didn’t even know what Parkour was. Then, via shows like Ninja Warrior (and American Ninja Warrior), people realized just how great it can be, and so…they put it into video games. Like these 10!

#10 Human Fall Flat

We’re going to start off a bit light here, because Human Fall Flat isn’t your typical Parkour game. Heck, it’s not even your typical video game on the whole! Rather, this is a title that has you creating your own unique character and then trying to solve certain puzzles by either throwing yourself or others or other objects into it. It’s very…unique.

The physics and how they work here will be what will draw you in (or not, just saying). Because sometimes you want a title that is so incredibly different that you want to try it out for yourself.

But, if you want something a bit more…standard for the parkour gaming genre, we have some other options for you.

#9 Dying Light

For example, the original Dying Light title. This was a game that actually tried to blend zombie gameplay AND Parkour gameplay together for the first time (that we can recall, anyway). The best part? It mostly works!

The game is known for its flaws, it’s true, but over time they did get better. What’s more, the parkour elements really do work here. Mainly in that you’ll be able to traverse the city you find yourself in with relative ease.

And that doesn’t even talk about the zombie-fighting gameplay, or how you’ll be able to go and affect the city around you with the choices you make, and so on.

Plus! The game is officially “done” now”, so if you start playing it now, you’re actually getting the best version.

#8 Just Cause 4

The Just Cause franchise was always one that took itself…not seriously, at all. We mean it, not unlike a certain other title that we’ll get to, the fun of games like Just Cause 4 is that it’s over-the-top, totally insane, and yet a blast to play because you’ll have so much to do.

You’ll once again play as Rico Rodriguez, who winds up in South America to try and take down a corrupt power. And how you do that very much depends on how you want to play the game.

You’ll have a wingsuit and a grapple hook to parkour and fly around the massive map. A map that has weather disasters happen all the time like tornadoes. You’ll be able to shoot, blow up, hook up, and more to your enemies. So see just what happens when you throw logic out the window and go for maximum insanity.

Speaking of which…

#7 Sunset Overdrive

Easily one of the more infamous games on this list due to its reveal trailer, Sunset Overdrive is that “other title” we talked about in regards to not caring about some of the ‘standards’ of story and setting and instead just letting you go nuts and have fun.

In the game, you are in a city where an energy drink of all things has corrupted people and turned them into monsters. Now, as one of the sole survivors, you’ll get to go nuts and take them out and have fun while doing it.

The game not only gives you a ton of wacky weapons, but various ways to climb, grind, and fly across the city.

This is the perfect title for those who just want to have fun in a video game…while killing things.

#6 Dying Light 2

Yep, we can’t just mention the original game without talking about the sequel! After all…that would be rude.

In Dying Light 2, the parkour gameplay is back, and arguably stronger than before. After all, the city you’re in is bigger, and thus able to be used in a variety of ways depending on how you like to handle things.

And once again, how you handle things will directly affect how the city changes in terms of looks, power structure, and so on. You’ll also need to be mindful of yourself because in this game…you’re slowly turning into a zombie. So you’ll need to complete missions while resisting being turned.

Think you can handle all of this?

#5 Ghostrunner

In a world that has gone mad, the only thing left for you to do is take revenge against the person that has wronged you. That’s loosely the premise of Ghostrunner, and you’ll have a lot of fun being this particular kind of character.

Specifically, you find yourself in a world where you are an advanced blade fighter, one who must ascend a massive tower in order to confront the Keymaster and take your revenge. But to get to them, you must parkour your way up the tower and fight off their legion of goons!

The gameplay is fast and intense, and that’s before you factor in the one-hit-kill mechanics. Use your blade skills in order to kill them all in the blink of an eye and get to the top of the tower at all costs!

#4 Assassin’s Creed Franchise

When you’re an assassin (or so we’re told), you must be able to use the environment around you in order to get to your target and take them out with extreme precision. And that’s the backbone of the Assassin’s Creed franchise as a whole.

Throughout the series, your assassin character, whoever they are, have a wide array of parkour abilities that will allow them to take on the Templars and other foes from history. And part of the fun is seeing just how well you can traverse things in order to beat the game!

So no matter whether you start at the beginning, or with more recent titles like Odyssey and Valhalla, you’ll have plenty of things to do and worlds to traverse.

#3 Titanfall 2

Oh Titanfall 2, why was it that you technically weren’t a sales success despite being an incredible game to play? The answer to that is actually very complicated, but we weren’t lying about the game being very fun to play. In fact, the game is known for its intense action and parkour gameplay in both the human AND mech forms you’ll be able to play in.

To the extent that many were shocked at just how well balanced the game is as a whole. Everything feels fair, and being able to get around the maps is easy and intuitive most times.

We likely won’t get Titanfall 3, so please go and enjoy Titanfall 2 while you can.

#2 Dishonored Series

We talked about one assassins’ franchise before, but now let’s talk about another. Because in the two Dishonored games, you’re not just playing an assassin with skills, you’re playing a supernatural assassin with skills! Totally different!

Just as different though is that the game gives you much more room to maneuver not just in terms of traversing the world, but how you play it. You can be a supernatural terror that makes your enemies fear the dark, or, you can be the ultimate stealth master and play the game without killing a single NPC.

Part of the fun is just seeing what path you’re likely to take. So jump in and see what kind of assassin you want to be!

#1 Batman Arkham Series

We’ll almost always put Batman’s Arkham titles on the top of lists like these, and for good reason. Because between the parkour acrobatics that Batman does in the free-flow battle system, and the grapple gun abilities that let you glide around Gotham City with ease, you really do get the feeling of “being Batman” as you fight and move around.

Not to mention, the game is just packed with content. From side missions, to bringing in a large variety of Batman characters to interact with, the Riddler puzzles that’ll very easily test yourself, and more, there’s a lot to do and enjoy throughout the main three games.

Many of you have likely played them already, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play them again and enjoy the experience once more!