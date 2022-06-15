Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, will The Last of Us Part 1 be on Steam?

Will The Last of Us Part 1 be on Steam?

Yes. All of Sony’s PlayStation exclusives have released on Steam when they made their way to PC, and The Last of Us Part 1 is no exception. In fact, Sony isn’t really fussy about which storefronts its PC ports are sold on. The company also releases its games on the Epic Games Store and sells them via third-party websites like Green Man Gaming.

Unfortunately, there’s no timeline yet for when The Last of Us Part 1 will actually be released on Steam. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.

Rest assured, whenever The Last of Us Part 1 actually makes its way to PC, players can choose whichever storefront they prefer to buy the game.

More info on when the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 will be released will likely be made available after the game releases on PS5 in September.