Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, when will The Last of Us Part 1 be released on PC?

When will The Last of Us Part 1 be released on PC?

There’s no release date for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. Although Naughty Dog announced the PC and PS5 versions of the game at the same time, the developer never provided a release date for the game on PC. The game will be released on PS5 on September 2, 2022. However, Naughty Dog has only said that the game is “in development” for PC.

Although the developer didn’t provide an exact timeline for the PC release date, don’t expect to be waiting too long. Since the studio announced both versions at the same event, we’re likely looking at months for a PC release rather than years like other Sony games.

Look out for when the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is released on PC to get an idea of how long the wait may be for The Last of Us Part 1. It will probably be a similar timeline.