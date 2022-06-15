Webtoon Gives Apology After Viral Ad Disses Comic Creators

How many of you out there want to make comic books? If so, there are now scores of places that will not only allow you to publish your works, but help you get eyes on it. Webtoon for example is a place that has become very popular with publishers mainline and indie to get their comics out there. The format is a bit more “restrictive” in terms of panel sizes, but that hasn’t slowed creators from putting their stories online via the service and having great success. Webtoon even got so big (with over 72 million subscribers) that they’re turning some of their webtoons into TV shows and movies!

Which is why this next part is a bit hard to type out. Because an ad was put online that was found in a subway tunnel advertising Webtoon, and in it, they define comics as “Literature’s Fun Side-Hustle”. To anyone who works in the comics trade (of which, I am a member), this is very insulting.

Yes, making comics can be a hobby, no doubt. But for many out there, it’s their full-time profession, or something that they work tirelessly on to make their full-time job. What’s more, even if it is their “hobby”, they still put everything they have into it, so hearing it be referred to as a “side hustle” very much denotes the effort and love that they put into all the stories they make, no matter what platform its on.

Others even noted how this was one of many ads by Webtoon to basically say that comics “aren’t mainline media”, showing the lack of respect comic creators get in the world at large.

As you can see above, the company did issue an apology on this matter. But it was only AFTER a LARGE number of creators from all walks of comic life blasted the advertisement for the service. Some even called out how they can be “sorry all they want”, but someone had to approve this ad in the first place.

Hopefully an ad like this doesn’t happen again.

Source: Twitter