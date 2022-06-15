Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, when will The Last of Us Part 1 be released?

When will The Last of Us Part 1 be released?

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released for the PS5 on September 2, 2022. A PC version of the game was announced at the same time as the PS5 one, but it won’t be arriving on the same day. Naughty Dog didn’t provide a timeline for when PC players can expect to get The Last of Us Part 1. The studio only said that the PC version is “in development.”

It’s the second time a Sony exclusive remaster/remake has been announced for PS5 and PC but not released on PC at the same time as Sony’s new console. The recent Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection was released for the PS5 at the beginning of 2022. However, there’s still no official word on when the collection will be arriving on PC.

Expect to hear news on the PC release date for The Last of Us Part 1 after the game has already debuted on the PS5.