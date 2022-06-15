Todd Howard Reveals Starfield Main Story Length

Bethesda is known for many things, not the least of which is making some of the greatest games of the modern era like Fallout 3, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and so on. And they’re hoping that with their next big title, Starfield, that they have another major hit on their hands. They even pushed back the release date for the game so that they can make sure they have enough time to get it right (something players wish they did with Fallout 76…).

But even with more recent details on the game, there are still some major questions that need to be answered. Not the least of which is about the highly-touted (by Bethesda) single player story. Todd Howard sat down to talk about this, and one of the things he noted that the game’s story would be about 20% longer than titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim. Based on estimates, that would mean the game is about 30-40 hours long.

That’s a pretty good length for this title, and though it doesn’t need to be said, that doesn’t include all the sidequests and exploration that can go into a game like Starfield. Howard also knows that if they make it the right way, people will be playing this for some time to come:

“We’ve learned that people do play our games for a really, really long time,” Howard said. “They’re still playing Skyrim – not straight for 10 years, but they leave it and they come back and there’s extra content. Certainly we’re going to be doing extra content for this game, and we love our modding community. We actually think this game, for our modding community, is going to be a dream as there’s so much they could do.”

Very intriguing indeed. We’ll just have to see how far people can take things when the game comes out next year.

Source: IGN