Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Potential Of Directing Star Wars Films

You might pay attention to it at first, but the people who go and direct your favorite TV shows and movies have a style that make them stand out to fans. You can at times tell when one of your favorites is beyond the camera, and as a result, fans want more of them directing some of their favorites so that the quality can remain great. Which brings us to Bryce Dallas Howard.

Most of you will know Bryce from the Jurassic World trilogy that just wrapped up this past weekend. But for those who know her other exploits, you’ll remember that she has directed three different episodes of Star Wars TV. Including two episodes of The Mandalorian, and one of The Book of Boba Fett. All three episodes were fan-favorites, and as a result, fans would lover for Bryce Dallas Howard to direct a full-on Star Wars movie. Which isn’t so far-fetched as she’s about to make her movie directing debut soon enough. But, as for the fans hope…

“I honestly have no idea!” when asked about the possibility of directing a film in the franchise. “The support is incredibly moving. I was on a work session with Jon Favreau when this was announced — I’m like, “Oh, I could say yes, I did another episode!” I’ll get choked up, he’s just the most wonderful man. He was like, “Bryce, we were at Celebration and people were so supportive.” He got choked up talking about how people were so embracing of me. Papa Jon! I feel so lucky the way folks have been, because I love getting to do this.”

Sure enough, Howard will be back for The Mandalorian Season 3 in the director capacity. So if her portfolio continues to grow…you never know what might happen with a film…

Source: Los Angeles Times