Thor Love and Thunder Director Hasn’t Thought About Another Movie Yet

One of the things that happens quite a bit in the world of movies and TV shows is the notion that because it’s “so successful” that it NEEDS to keep going no matter what. Which is why some franchises overstay their welcome in the worst of ways. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t hit that area just yet because of the “fresh” characters and the directors bringing them life, such as with Thor Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi.

Taika came in on Thor Ragnarok and completely changed Thor and his world (for better and for worse depending on which fan you talk to), and now, with Thor Love and Thunder, a lot of people are looking forward to what he’s going to do with both Thor and the returning Jane Foster. But due to his influence, many are already wondering…is there going to be a 5th film?

“I haven’t thought about it as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a film, I think, ‘I’m never doing that again…’ because they’re just too hard,” Waititi said in an interview. “There’s any film and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, ‘I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.’ And then sure enough get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies… and them Oscars.”

This is fair given that both Ragnarok as well as Love and Thunder were atypical in terms of how the scripts came to be, the improv on set, and so on. What’s more, it might be that this film has an “ending” that Taika Waititi thinks is perfect and thus doesn’t want to go an “ruin” with another film.

We’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds.

Source: Fandango