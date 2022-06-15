Squid Game Reality TV Show Coming To Netflix

Netflix announced a new reality TV show inspired by Squid Game. This show will have 456 players compete for a chance to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in the history of TV.

While the contestants will hopefully not die in this show, they will still have to compete in a series of games. Squid Game: The Challenge will be based on the popular dystopian series that broke all records last year. Squid Game was a major hit and became the top-viewed program on Netflix in 94 countries.

Earlier this month, Netflix renewed Squid Game for a second season. As this sequel to Seong Gi-hun won’t come out before late 2023 or early 2024, Netflix is preparing a reality TV show based on Squid Game.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with [director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] captivating story and iconic imagery,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

Everything we know about Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge will see its 456 contestants fight over 10 episodes. The goal is to win the $4.56 million cash prize through a variety of challenges.

Netflix is currently looking for participants ready to join Squid Game: The Challenge. The casting is open to English speakers from any part of the world. Even if contestants come from all parts of the world, Squid Game: The Challenge will be filmed in the UK. This reality TV show will be a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E).

