Riders Republic 1.10 Update Continues Showdown Season – Patch Notes

The Showdown party isn't over yet.

Riders Republic is well into Showdown season and today’s 1.10 update continues the fun. Today’s update adds a brand new Mass Race, a new setting in photo mode, and new elements for the Ridge. There are also quality of life improvements such as Weekly Challenges being available from the start of the game, a more dynamic Mass Race screen, and the compass now showing friends.

There’s also a whole host of major and minor fixes for the game. Check out the full Riders Republic 1.10 update patch notes below.

Riders Republic 1.10 Update Patch Notes

Patch sizes

PC: 7.25 GB
Xbox One: 6.5 GB
Xbox Series X | S: 6.9 GB
PlayStation 4: 6.6615 GB
PlayStation 5: 3.7GB


New features

  • Get ready to join a brand new Mass Race! Available from the weekly reset, on Wednesday.
  • Show your passion for the Showdown mode with a new setting in the Photo mode
  • And finally, the Ridge will have new elements, it’s a slam dunk!

Improvements

  • The challenges’ menu is having a lifting, and the ShackDaddyBandits are now known as Weekly Challenges
  • The same Weekly Challenges will be available from the start of the game, instead of having to reach 20 stars to unlock them
  • The Mass Race’s screen will be more dynamic
  • The Mass Race’s cinematic and the screen at their beginning were also improved
  • The compass will now show the friends icons
  • We also improved the behaviour of several sports (grind, walk, paraglide…)

Major issues

  • Fixed an issue where secondary objectives were not saved once completed, when logging out
  • Addressed LOD issues with several bikes
  • Corrected a camera issue when quitting a stunt on starting point
  • Addressed the boost tapping
  • Fixed the error Plateau – 5 BattlEye Bad Service Version
  • Corrected an issue where removing the gear would prevent players from falling into ragdoll

Minor issues

  • Fixing the camera when the player is riding
  • Correcting a few French localizations
  • Teaching the characters to dress correctly, so their outfits won’t clip
  • Adjusting the backpack “Ready to launch”, to prevent it from flickering
  • Corrected a few landing ramp issues in the Sentinel Path
  • The Cube TW015 HPC is back from the shop, fixing its suspensions
  • Fixed an issue with the panel not visible in Showdown Gear
  • Fixed the Mountain View cursor overlapping the reward cards showcase
  • Corrected some text overlapping with different bike actions
  • Fixed various crashes
  • Preventing a pop-up appearing every time the Redeem code is pressed in the Shop menu
  • Corrected the MVP effect being sometimes not visible for some players
  • Fixed the Clan Tags being shortened to 3 characters on consoles
  • Fixed the group avatars disappearing in the main menu
  • Corrected issues with the grouping options
  • Several fixes for the Session Marker feature
  • Fixed an issue where the Snowmobile tricks were causing the PS5 to vibrate while being in the air
  • The title “Here for Cholocate” will be now spelt correctly
  • Some descriptions for the trophies have been updated
  • Corrected some stats in Ubisoft Connect where they were using incorrect naming
  • Addressed a placeholder located close to the sky limit in the Yosemite region

Known Issue

  • We noticed the Weekly Challenges were reset. The team is aware and investigating. We’re also looking in a compensation for the impacted players.

