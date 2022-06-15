Riders Republic 1.10 Update Continues Showdown Season – Patch Notes

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Riders Republic is well into Showdown season and today’s 1.10 update continues the fun. Today’s update adds a brand new Mass Race, a new setting in photo mode, and new elements for the Ridge. There are also quality of life improvements such as Weekly Challenges being available from the start of the game, a more dynamic Mass Race screen, and the compass now showing friends.
There’s also a whole host of major and minor fixes for the game. Check out the full Riders Republic 1.10 update patch notes below.
Riders Republic 1.10 Update Patch Notes
Patch sizes
PC: 7.25 GB
Xbox One: 6.5 GB
Xbox Series X | S: 6.9 GB
PlayStation 4: 6.6615 GB
PlayStation 5: 3.7GB
New features
- Get ready to join a brand new Mass Race! Available from the weekly reset, on Wednesday.
- Show your passion for the Showdown mode with a new setting in the Photo mode
- And finally, the Ridge will have new elements, it’s a slam dunk!
Improvements
- The challenges’ menu is having a lifting, and the ShackDaddyBandits are now known as Weekly Challenges
- The same Weekly Challenges will be available from the start of the game, instead of having to reach 20 stars to unlock them
- The Mass Race’s screen will be more dynamic
- The Mass Race’s cinematic and the screen at their beginning were also improved
- The compass will now show the friends icons
- We also improved the behaviour of several sports (grind, walk, paraglide…)
Major issues
- Fixed an issue where secondary objectives were not saved once completed, when logging out
- Addressed LOD issues with several bikes
- Corrected a camera issue when quitting a stunt on starting point
- Addressed the boost tapping
- Fixed the error Plateau – 5 BattlEye Bad Service Version
- Corrected an issue where removing the gear would prevent players from falling into ragdoll
Minor issues
- Fixing the camera when the player is riding
- Correcting a few French localizations
- Teaching the characters to dress correctly, so their outfits won’t clip
- Adjusting the backpack “Ready to launch”, to prevent it from flickering
- Corrected a few landing ramp issues in the Sentinel Path
- The Cube TW015 HPC is back from the shop, fixing its suspensions
- Fixed an issue with the panel not visible in Showdown Gear
- Fixed the Mountain View cursor overlapping the reward cards showcase
- Corrected some text overlapping with different bike actions
- Fixed various crashes
- Preventing a pop-up appearing every time the Redeem code is pressed in the Shop menu
- Corrected the MVP effect being sometimes not visible for some players
- Fixed the Clan Tags being shortened to 3 characters on consoles
- Fixed the group avatars disappearing in the main menu
- Corrected issues with the grouping options
- Several fixes for the Session Marker feature
- Fixed an issue where the Snowmobile tricks were causing the PS5 to vibrate while being in the air
- The title “Here for Cholocate” will be now spelt correctly
- Some descriptions for the trophies have been updated
- Corrected some stats in Ubisoft Connect where they were using incorrect naming
- Addressed a placeholder located close to the sky limit in the Yosemite region
Known Issue
- We noticed the Weekly Challenges were reset. The team is aware and investigating. We’re also looking in a compensation for the impacted players.