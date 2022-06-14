Fans of Sony’s The Last of Us franchise were pleasantly surprised to see The Last of Us Part 1 announced at this year’s Summer Games Fest. Well, mostly surprised. The original game won more awards than can reasonably be counted. The second game was similarly successful, and it has all led to a new HBO TV show based on the games. So it’s undoubtedly one of Sony’s most important franchises. However, what is definitely surprising to many people is that this remake exists instead of, say, The Last of Us 3 or something else new in the universe. After all, The Last of Us was already remastered for the PlayStation 4 after originally being released on the PlayStation 3. So the fact that the game is now coming to the PlayStation 5 (and PC for the first time) is bound to confuse some people. So naturally, many people have questions. Questions like, will The Last of Us Part 1 have multiplayer?

Will The Last of Us Part 1 have multiplayer?

No, The Last of Us Part 1 is the single-player experience from the first game only. However, at Summer Game Fest (where The Last of Us Part 1 was announced), Naughty Dog also announced that it was working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer title based on Factions. Fans of the multiplayer in The Last of Us games will no doubt recognize that as the name of the multiplayer mode in the previous games.

Naughty Dog didn’t provide much detail about the upcoming standalone multiplayer title. The studio confirmed that it is in development, it will follow a whole new set of characters, and it will feature a story. There’s no word on when the multiplayer game will be released, but Naughty Dog promised more news on the game in 2023.