Fall Guys Brings Halo’s Master Chief to the Game Later This Month

Today Xbox and developer Mediatonic have announced that the iconic Xbox character — Master Chief, will be making his way to the free-to-play battle royale title, Fall Guys!

The game has been announced to be making its way to other platforms such as Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Up until this point, the game was only available for PlayStation and PC users, but due to high demand, Mediatonic is bringing the game to more gamers! To celebrate the game’s arrival later this month on June 21st, the Halo crossover has been announced and we were treated to a brand new trailer showcasing the epic spartan costume in action!

Check out the new Fall Guys: Spartan Showdown trailer down below:

As I mentioned above, the popular knockout battle royale title will be free for all players on all platforms, and alongside this news comes an update from Mediatonic on the game’s PlayStation version. Fall Guys will be getting a new version, especially for PlayStation 5 gamers, which will go live on June 21st at the same time as the game gets its launch for Xbox and Switch. Learn more about the Fall Guys PS5 update and its arrival announcement for Xbox and Nintendo right here!

Fall Guys will be making its way to both Xbox and Nintendo later this month on June 21st. Are you excited about the arrival of the game on other platforms? Excited to see Master Chief join the epic free-to-play game? Let us know in the comments below!

