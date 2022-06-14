Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gets Release Date and English Dub Trailer!

Get ready to clear your schedule! We're bringing Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO to theaters around the world starting this August! 💥 DATES: https://t.co/f77Vdw4GcN pic.twitter.com/cojafCMLGc — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 14, 2022

Are you ready for the return of Dragon Ball Super? You should be, as the Japanese release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero happened over the weekend and the results are very good. And that just makes people here in the West want to watch the movie even more. On that note, we have some good news. Because not only did we get an English dub trailer for the first time with this film (see above), you might also notice in that tweet that there is a link that reads “DATES”.

Those “Dates” are for the Western release of the movie! And in it they reveal that in the United States (among other places), the movie will release on August 19th. So that’s not too long of a wait for the movie to come out. Many other regions get a release either just before or just after that, so the release spread will be near simultaneous.

Either way, the movie looks good, sounds awesome (especially now that some of us can know what they’re saying via the English dub, lol), and could be the resurrection of Dragon Ball that fans are wanting. Plus, as the teaser further enforces, this is very much about Gohan and Piccolo teaming up to save Pan from the returning Red Ribbon Army and their forces, so it’ll be a different “feel” for the anime.

Here is the full synopsis of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie:

“The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!”

Source: Twitter