New “The Forgotten Saga” Coming To Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has just announced a new game mode that will be coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The new rogue-lite mode, called The Forgotten Saga, was introduced during the special Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration live stream earlier today.

The new mode will see Eivor descending into Niflheim and taking on some pretty ferocious enemies in some roguelike-inspired combat, as can be seen in the new expansion’s trailer, which was also debuted in the live stream. It looks set to build upon the action introduced in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion and should be an interesting shift in terms of the game’s combat mechanics. You can check it out here to get a first look at The Forgotten Saga, which will be coming to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soon.

Additionally, the live stream revealed that the final expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be coming towards the end of this year, and would provide the final adventure in protagonist Eivor’s story. It will be a free update for all players who already own the game. In addition, it was announced that players can now access a brand new standalone version of the game’s successful Discovery Tour: Viking Age content. It’s available now on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as on Google Stadia.

In further exciting news for the community, it was announced that the franchise will also be holding a very special event this September. It’s thought that this event will most likely unveil the future of the Assassin’s Creed games, so we’ll definitely be tuning in for that.

The Forgotten Saga is expected to be launched at some point during the summer, with the final chapter of Eivor’s adventures heading to Anglo-Saxon England (or wherever else they may take them) towards the back end of the year. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates as Ubisoft continues its 15-year celebration of all things Assassin’s Creed.

Source