Sonic Adventure 3 Not “In the Plans” Of Sonic Team Currently

When it comes to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, it very much is a tale of two different kinds of medium, and two different kinds of quality. Because if you look at their TV and movie properties, they hit a lot more than they miss. Sonic X, Sonic Boom, the two Sonic movies, and even some of the OG cartoons are really good. But then, you have the video games which have struggled mightily. So much so that fans want a return to what “came before”, and to get something like Sonic Adventure 3.

The good news (at the time) was that this was deemed possible by Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka noted in an interview that the upcoming Sonic Frontiers could be used to make a new Sonic Adventure game in the future. Naturally, fans latched onto that and begged it to happen.

And that’s where the bad news comes in, as Iizuka was asked about that comment and noted:

“I just want to reiterate that the entire team is focused on Sonic Frontiers and they really want to make it the best game that it can be,” he said.

“In the future, yes, Sonic Adventure 3 is there as an idea that at some point it would be cool to maybe explore, but that’s not part of the plan and that’s not what I’m doing. It’s all about Frontiers [right now] and we have no plans for Sonic Adventure 3 at this point. I just want to be clear with everyone!

“But yeah, as somebody who made Sonic Adventure 1 and 2, it is on my mind as some idea that I could potentially think about in the future.”

Given that Frontiers isn’t giving Sonic fans a lot of hope and wonder…perhaps their hopes are being forever dashed. And not in the Spin Dash kind of way.

