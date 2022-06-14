Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Drops Gameplay Trailer

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief is scheduled for an October release date in the West, and this announcement also comes with a gameplay trailer. This is the remastered version of the PlayStation 2 game and is set for its first English release on October 11th, 2022, with the European release being three days later for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Now, this game was originally only released in the East, so people in the United States might not know anything about this stealth action title. Well, we are here to give you all the information you will need. You can also watch the trailer below for a better insight into the game.

The game is set on the streets of Mikado during the Edo period of Japan, where only the toughest of men survive. However, after a heist goes wrong for one man, it turns his life upside down forever. Players take on the role of Ebizo, a thief who is Japan’s answer to Robin Hood in that he steals from the rich and gives to the poor. During one robbery, Ebizo and his mentor, Ainosuke, witness the rest of their team killing innocent civilians, traumatized by the whole event, Ainosuke orders Ebizo to escape with the only survivor – a young girl.

Years later, Ebizo and Suzana (the young girl) have led a quiet and honest life, but when Suzana falls ill, Ebizo must return to what he knows best so he can provide medicine and money to his ailing adopted daughter.

The cool thing about this game is that you can choose to lead an honorable life or one of a scoundrel. In Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, your decisions will determine your future with multiple branching storylines. This is also a stealth game so be sure to avoid enemies when you can so your reputation as a master thief is untouched.

This remastered version will have all the excitement of the first and then some, so make sure you grab a copy when you get the chance to.

Source