Darth Vader Actor Up For His Own Solo Series

Darth Vader is one of the most important, not to mention iconic, characters in all of fiction. From the moment he walked onto the screen and you heard the voice of James Earl Jones, you knew this was someone you didn’t want to mess with. Then, as you heard his story through the original movies and the prequels and the Clone Wars cartoon, you understood that there was so much more to the man than we suspected.

And now, in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the prequels actor who portrayed Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen, is not only back in the black armor, but he says if he gets the option to be Vader in his own series, or another series, he’d be up for it.

“Absolutely,” he said “To get to do more with this character would be amazing!”

Many would agree with that, but for now, they’re just interested in seeing how things are going to go in Obi-Wan, to which the actor shed some light on Darth Vader’s motivations:

“Yes, I always see Anakin as a throughline and an undercurrent to this character,” the actor continued. “Vader is trying his best to kill off that side of him, but there always has to be a little bit of Anakin in there. And that presents itself, and that’s a part of the fun. I’m always thinking about the Anakin aspect of this character.”

A solo series with Vader isn’t that far-fetched. Because as Rebels and movies like Rogue One have proved, there’s a lot we don’t know about Vader in terms of what happened between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The comics have tried to flesh that out, but there are still more stories to tell no doubt.

Plus, given that there are a LOT of Star Wars series being made for Disney+ right now…it’s not hard to imagine them doing this for Vader.

Source: THR