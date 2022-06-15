Venom, Hulk, and other Sony Pictures Movies Are Coming To Disney Plus

Disney Plus houses Marvel, but unfortunately it hasn’t had all the Marvel Studios’ content on its platform yet, considering some movies like Venom were done by Sony Pictures. We recently just found out that only some of the Spider-Man movies will be streaming on Disney Plus in UK and Ireland this Friday, June 17th but not all the movies yet. With all the news circling around Disney Plus welcoming these movies, it is looking like we might get all of Marvel’s content together in one place once and for all.

Right now it is just confirmed at the five Spider-Man movies will be added to Disney Plus’ library this Friday just in UK and Ireland so far. We do not know when they will be added in the US or other countries later. But now we have good news for Japan. It was been announced that Tom Hardy’s Venom will be added to the streaming service. There has been no say whether Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be added as well, we will keep hope.

The Incredible Hulk was also released on Disney Plus Spain a bit ago, but both this movie Venom are not available to stream in the US. Hulk distribution is still held by Universal and can only be streamed on HBO Max. The same goes for Sony’s Venom.

And lastly, for our fellow Japan Disney Plus subscribers, Iron Man will soon be added to the library for streaming.

What About Disney Plus In The US?

Many fans dreams is to have all the Marvel content in one place, but Sony’s properties has kept us from having the rest of our beloved movies for so long. For right now, until none of the movies are coming to Disney Plus in the US, unless this changes otherwise.

It is unclear when and if we will see these movies, such as Venom and Spider-Man on the streaming service in the US, but it is looking promising considering it is happening in Japan, surely the United States can be next. For now, movies like Venom can be streamed on HBO Max until further notice.

Source.