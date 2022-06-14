Nintendo Direct Tease Imminent?

Nintendo was truly ahead of its time when it first came up with the idea of the Nintendo Direct. A digital presentation that would allow them to showcase their upcoming games without needing to have the “physical presentation” that was the “industry standard” for decades. Fast forward to now, just about every publisher big and small has their own version of a Direct, and the last week alone has showcased how the industry now views this as a kind of “standard”. But with all that has gone down…where is the newest Direct?

That is a question that many are debating right now. Because the last Nintendo Direct was in February, and they usually have one in June to coincide with E3 in one form or another. Yet, despite Microsoft, Sony, Capcom and others doing their own presentations (for better and for worse) over the last week, Nintendo has been incredibly…quiet.

Rumors were saying that a Direct could be coming tomorrow, while others are saying it’ll be later in the month on the 29th. People on Reddit and other social media are debating when exactly we’ll get the reveal for the Direct, and whether it’s honestly imminent, or more of a “wait and see” kind of deal.

The fact of the matter is that Nintendo NEEDS to have a Direct soon because they have a big back half of the half coming up that they need to plug, promote, and tease more. Such as with Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, their 3rd party titles like Bayonetta and Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and whatever else they have hidden away that we don’t know about yet.

But, until we hear back from Nintendo, we’re just going to have to wait and hope an announcement comes soon.

Source: Reddit