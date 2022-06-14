Fallout 76 Test Your Metal Update Live, New Patch Notes

There’s a new update for Fallout 76 players to sink their irradiated teeth into today, in the form of the Test Your Metal set of public events. Alongside this, there’s also the start of the game’s Season 9, boosts for the Season scoreboard for Fallout 1st members and Corpse Highlights as one of the new quality of life features. Who doesn’t want a highlighted corpse?

The new update introduces players to three new public events, “Test Your Metal,” “Moonshine Jamboree,” and “Eviction Notice.” Test Your Metal is essentially an arena-based event in which the Brotherhood of Steel and a new faction of Radiers known as the Rust Eagles will be going toe to metallic toe, gladiator-style in a combat event that’ll take place every hour (if selected from the three different events).

In Moonshine Jamboree, players will be tasked with hosting an almighty party which is intended to draw in as many Gulpers as possible in order to extract their acidic venom, which is, of course, the secret ingredient in any half-decent Moonshine. Finally, players will be able to serve an Eviction Notice to a group of particularly challenging Super Mutants. Basically, it’s all kicking off in Appalachia right now.

The game’s Season 9 also gets underway today, which brings a new scoreboard and a range of unlockable rewards, with additional boosts for members of Fallout 1st. Full patch notes can be read over on the Fallout 76 website, but some of the most notable improvements include a new setting for highlighting killed enemies, which is actually quite useful if you’re trying to retrace a loot-filled corpse. The new update also addresses a number of issues and bug fixes, as well as increasing a range of Critical Hit bonuses and issues players had been experiencing using V.A.T.S. in combat situations.

Elsewhere, Fallout 76 just announced its upcoming expansion The Pitt, which is coming to the game in September and will allow players to venture beyond Appalachia for the first time.

