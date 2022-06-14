Fei Long’s Street Fighter 6 Appearance Would Cause No Issues

It all looks to be quite safe in the world of Street Fighter 6 because it has been confirmed by Capcom that, Fei Long’s upcoming appearance in the latest game, will not cause any issues with the estate of Bruce Lee. It was long rumored that the long-running character wouldn’t appear in this latest game due to a clash with the martial arts legends estate, something that has been kyboshed by Capcom heads.

Fei Long’s first appearance in the franchise came in 1993s Super Street Fighter 2 (ahh, remember the days?) when he was one of four new challengers to the title of the best fighter. And as you will know, the character is heavily inspired by Bruce Lee, in looks and fighting style.

It was only last month when Daniel Lindholm (composer of Street Fighter 5) suggested that Fei Long might not feature in the latest game because the Bruce Lee estate has insisted that depictions of the martial arts legend must be “honorable”. It was well reported that the estate was not happy about Lee’s representation in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when he came off in a more comedic way, let’s say.

However, Lindholm later claimed he had no actual knowledge of the issue, and he was just presuming, and the official Bruce Lee Twitter account also stressed they had not issued any such notion. That might be true, but the simple fact is that the character didn’t appear in the previous game, not even as a DLC character, and the recently leaked roster for the new game didn’t include Fei Long either.

Capcom was asked about the matter at the recent Summer Game Fest, where the company denied there were any issues regarding the subject.

“That hole Bruce Lee estate information they mentioned turned out to not be real. I can’t say whether he’s coming or not, but there are definitely no issues,” said Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama.

Street Fighter 6 looks awesome regardless of what happens (you can find out more about the game here), but the inclusion of Fei Long would just elevate it a little bit more.

Source