Five Spider-Man Movies Are Coming To Disney+ In Other Countries

The news for Spider-Man just keeps coming! First we find out that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be returning to theaters in September, but the movie will have more “fun stuff” included in this showing. And now, we have some good news for fans of our Spidey superhero that live in the UK and Ireland this week.

Disney Plus has confirmed that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available to its subscribers on Friday, June 17th. By the list, we don’t know if or when the rest of the Spider-Man movies will be available on the service, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man 3, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, TechRadar has apparently confirmed that some “additional” Spider-Man movies will be coming to Disney Plus soon, which we can only assume and hope are the missing ones.

More On Where and When You Can Stream The Spider-Man Movies

Currently, some of the Spider-Man movies are available for stream on Netflix, but some like The Amazing Spider-Man 2 remain on Prime Video. We don’t know if they will be removed from the other platforms when they are completely switched over to Disney Plus but we can assume probably so just like The Defenders shows were removed from Netflix when they came to Disney’s streaming service.

Disney Plus has also mentioned that additional titles from Sony Pictures will be premiering on Disney Plus in Uk and Ireland later this year, which makes us think The Hulk, Venom, Morbius, and other Marvel movies will finally join their brothers and sisters on the platform.

We’ll be sure to let everyone know when we learn about if and when the movies will be coming to Disney Plus in more countries.

