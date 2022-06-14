Batgirl Directors Talk Taking On Movie AFTER Doing Ms. Marvel

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a bit, ok? When it comes to the fandoms of Marvel and DC Comics, there are some who don’t believe in “crossing the line”, even though it happens all the gosh dang time. Actors have done movies for both Marvel and DC in the past, and that goes double for the writers and directors. For example, we recently got the debut of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The directors of that first episode was Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. If those names sound familiar, it’s because they also directed the Batgirl movie that’s coming out soon enough.

So yeah, within a short span of time, they did Marvel and then DC Comics and helped bring two fan-favoirte characters to life in different ways. You’d think that Marvel Studios would be made about this, right? Wrong.

“We wrote [Marvel Studios] and email that said we were going to do Batgirl, and then Kevin Feige, Victoria [Alonso] and Lou [D’Esposito] all said, ‘Congratulations!’ They were super happy for us,” Fallah said in an interview. “People say there’s a rivalry, but it’s totally not like that. They make each other stronger, and we felt the vibe between DC and Marvel.”

They went on:

“They’re big fans of each other,” El Arbi added. “Kevin was constantly asking questions, ‘How’s it going? What’s going to happen?’ He was a real fanboy, so that was pretty dope.”

That’s not only good to know, but it tracks with other stories that were going on behind the scenes of other shows/movies. Including how the newly merged Warner Bros Discovery apparently wanted to hire Kevin Feige (multiple times). Or how certain stars are fan cast as both Marvel and DC Comics characters because they feel they could do both roles well.

So there is a rivalry for some, but not all.

Source: THR