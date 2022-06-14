Bus Simulator – City Ride will Pull Up to Switch in Fall 2022

The team over at StillAlive Studios has formally announced that it has a new entry in its well-selling Bus Simulator series in the works, and it’ll be coming to the Nintendo Switch. That next entry is Bus Simulator – City Ride and its release on the Switch will mark the franchise’s debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

StillAlive announced the new title via its official social media pages, such as this post from the official Bus Simulator Twitter account:

With #BusSimulatorCityRide, you can discover the fictional city of “Havensburg”, inspired by northern European cities and offers a variety of eye-catching buildings and landscapes.



Bus Simulator City Ride releases Fall 2022 for iOS, Android & Nintendo Switch! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5yEAN5kmMx — Bus Simulator (@BusSimGame) June 12, 2022

Bus Simulator – City Ride is a separate entity from the recently-release Bus Simulator 21 that came to consoles and PCs back in late 2021. It will be a smaller, more focused title that will feature only one locale: the fictional European city of Havensburg. Havensburg sports a variety of districts, such as a harbor, old town and countryside.

The sim also includes a lot of other facets, such as 10 licensed buses from real-world brands like Mercedes-Benz, Scania, Volvo and IVECO. Additionally, it will continue to sport a story mode (with voice dialogue), route management and fleet management for your company. So, while it’s not as big nor as sprawling as its full-fledged counterpart, Bus Simulator – City Ride still manages to maintain a lot of what the series has become known for, despite this being a more “mobile-oriented” entry.

The Switch will share this release along with iOS and Android devices, but StillAlive is at least promoting the Switch version separately to give it its own spot in the limelight.

As of the time of publication, no official release date (or price point) for Bus Simulator – City Ride has been revealed. But, we do know that it will come at some point in the Fall; so expect it to drop on the Nintendo eShop anywhere between late September to early November.