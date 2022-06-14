GRID Legends will Speed onto MacOS Later in 2022

Credit: EA/Codemasters

Codemasters and EA will soon be unleashing the need for speed to Mac users; but not the actual Need for Speed—it’s the well-received simcade that first released earlier this year, GRID Legends.

GRID Legends is the latest-entry in the acclaimed racing series, following up to the soft-reboot that was GRID (2019).

It’s essentially a return-to-form for the franchise, with Codemasters honing in on fan-favorite features and mechanics that have now been improved upon and presented in a new coat of paint thanks to the racer’s beautiful new graphics engine. GRID Legends features tracks both old and new from all over the world, serving as the battlegrounds for races across a variety of disciplines. The variety of different disciplines also calls for a variety of different vehicles, with GRID Legends’ car roster sporting all sorts of licensed rides such as open-wheel supercars, and suspension-laden racing trucks.

Players across both console and PC already have been enjoying the racer since its initial release early in the Spring. But, now, the devs are working on a purpose-built Mac edition of GRID Legends that will harness the power of Apple’s M1 chipset. Thus, M1-powered Macs (and presumably also Macs with the new M2) will be able to shift into high gear and enjoy the beautiful racer’s Career and Multiplayer modes.

Interestingly, Codemasters has handed the reigns for this Mac project to another studio, Feral Interactive. The two have a good history together; Feral was responsible for the solid port of GRID Autosport to the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. Thus, the studio has a decent background knowledge of the GRID franchise already; Mac users need not worry about being delivered a sub-par experience compared to the other platforms.

GRID Legends will race onto the Mac App Store later in 2022; a specific release date has not yet been announced just yet, however.