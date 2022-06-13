Resident Evil Village Getting A Third-Person Mode

When it came to Resident Evil Village, a lot of people were taken aback by it just from the first trailer. And we all know why…hint, it was the 9-foot tall vampire lady that has become an obsession of the internet even now despite her game coming out in 2021. Regardless, the feel of Village was one that helped once again recapture the horror nature of Resident Evil and wasted no time in entrancing those who played it. But now the question is, are you ready to dive back into it with a whole new view?

Enter the “Winters Expansion” for Resident Evil Village. The expansion will feature many things, not the least of which is a DLC pack called “Shadows of Rose” that’ll feature the daughter of Ethan Winters 16 years after the events of Village. But just as important is that the game will get a new option for you…the ability to play it in 3rd person perspective. That’s right, this time around you’ll be able to go and look at Ethan Winters (and other things…) with the camera across your shoulder instead of seeing it through the eyes of the main character.

At first, that might not seem like a big addition, but the difference between 1st and 3rd person can be an incredible difference in terms of how a game is played. Not to mention, it can open up the world in terms of perspective and allow you to be more aware of what’s all around you instead of being locked to a limited vision range.

As if that’s not enough, the Mercenaries mode of the game will be getting some additions as well with multiple new characters being brought in. You can see who in the trailer above.

The Winters Expansion will arrive this October.

Source: YouTube