Jensen Ackles Talks About His Nude Scene on The Boys Season 3

The third season of The Boys has now been released – at least the first few episodes – on Amazon Prime. It doesn’t fail to have the graphic violence which is a trademark of the show, but also one other thing…nudity. This is something we’ve come to see countless of times in this show and season three services no less justice. Jensen Ackles finally made his big reveal as Soldier Boy but we got a bigger look at him than we thought we would on the first sighting.

The Boys’ character is the universe’s equivalent of Captain America – but is definitely not your Steve Rogers – entered into the show in the episode “Glorious Five Year Plan” which showed him coming out of a cryogenic sleep fully naked. Jensen Ackles spent months building up his muscles for this scene before shooting.

What Was The Experience Like For Actor Jensen Ackles

Ackles spoke recently with Entertainment Weekly about what filming a scene such as this was like, especially considering Jensen Ackles has never done anything such as this before. He revealed that he was actually completely naked in the scene, having only been wearing a modesty “sock” covering.

He also mentioned his beard during the interview. He didn’t only work on some extra muscle for the role, but he also grew out his beard for that very cave-man-like scene. “I didn’t know that I could grow a beard,” Jensen Ackles mentioned to Entertainment Weekly. He first started growing out this huge beard back in lockdown in 2020, while he was in the mountains of Colorado with his wife and three children – flashbacks to the money videos and pictures we got to see of this period on his instagram. “It became its own thing. I had more products on the bathroom counter for my fair on my face than anything else and it was a little obnoxious. My wife was done with it. She was like ‘enough with the beard. Can we get rid of that?”

