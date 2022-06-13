Tactical Breach Wizards Trailer Showcases Gameplay

A new trailer for the upcoming game Tactical Breach Wizards showcases the game’s breach and clear style gameplay, but with an added twist. Can you guess what it is? Wizards.

Smash into buildings with a squad of tactically equipped wizards, ready to take down anyone who stands in your way. Blow open doors with explosive sigils and get ready for a fire fight with traditional firearms. Of course if guns are a little too ordinary you can always zap them with arcane lightning.

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Tactical Breach Wizards here.

Tactical Breach Wizards is a small-scale, turn-based tactics game where you play a team of wizards in modern-day tactical gear, breaching and clearing rooms full of armed hostiles by making clever use of interesting spells. It’s still in early development, so everything about it might change! Right now, combat is about finding clever ways to use your spells to smash your enemies into walls, knock them through windows, or trick them into shooting each other. They’re mostly fighting back with guns and grenades, though as the game progresses you’ll probably come up against enemy magic users too. Between fights, we’re planning on branching dialogue where you learn more about your team of unique characters and chat about their next objectives. We’d like to also give you some choice of equipment and skills, but no grand strategy layer or base building. We’re imagining it’ll be a story driven campaign, maybe 8 hours ish, not a roguelike or permadeath game. Steam

Tactical Breach Wizards is expected to release on PC through the Steam store. A console release has yet to be announced.

