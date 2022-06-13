Resident Evil Village Getting “Shadows Of Rose” DLC

Resident Evil Village was a hit game for the RE franchise in various ways, and just as important, it got the franchise building up some very positive momentum in terms of its “rebirth” via the previous title in Biohazard. And now, at the Capcom Showcase that just happened, a very interesting reveal has been shown. Mainly, in a new “Gold Edition” of the game (as well as to be bought separately), there is going to be new story DLC content. But it won’t star Ethan Winters, as his fate has been sealed. Rather, it’ll star his daughter, Rose.

“Shadows of Rose” as it will be called will focus on Rose Winters 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village, and it’ll focus on her quest back to the village to figure out more about her life and the powers that she has. But as the trailer shows, doing this might just be the biggest mistake she ever made. With even the village itself trying to warn her to leave before it’s too late.

There’s going to be a lot of questions around this new addition, mainly because with it being set 16 years after the fact, things will have greatly advanced in the overall RE story. So whether this is a “one-off tale” or something more remains to be seen. Though it should be noted that Rose does mention Chris Redfield (who takes her at the end of the game at the cost of her father) by name and thus things clearly still are tied together.

There are other additions coming to the “Gold Edition”, and so if you haven’t played Resident Evil Village yet, this might just be the version that you want to get. Or, if you’re just itching for a replay, you might wait until “Shadows of Rose” arrives and then do a nice long playthrough of the whole story.

