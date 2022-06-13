Loki Season 2 Has Officially Started Filming

#Loki S2 is now filming 🎥 📷 isaacbauman | IG pic.twitter.com/V1GoOBMh4O — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 13, 2022

When it came to the Marvel series on Disney+, many were wondering just how popular they would be with viewers both dedicated and casual. The answer (as in all things), is mixed. Some people like some of the series, but not others. Many want continuations for some of these series, but that’s not a guarantee. However, if you’re looking for the undisputed king of the Marvel/Disney+ shows, that would be Loki, by a wide margin. And thus it’s not surprising that Loki Season 2 was approved. But now, we can say that it’s actually filming.

This comes from a set photo that has been spread around online. As you can see, Loki is indeed back, and in some very familiar attire via his TVA jumpsuit that he adorned for much of the early series. As for what is going to happen next…that is what fans very much want to know.

To recap, Loki in the series is a “variant”. Meaning a “version of the real Loki” that isn’t supposed to exist, but does. The TVA (Time Variance Authority) bring in such Variants and “erase them from the timeline” so that only the “main timeline exists”.

One such Variant was a female Loki known as Sylvie, who wanted to find the person “in charge” of the TVA and kill them to put an end to the hunt on her life. That journey brought her and Loki to “The One Who Remains”, a Variant of the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror, who promised that if he dies, Kang will come, and the “Multiverse of Madness” will reign.

Sure enough, Sylvie kills him, and sends Loki back to the TVA, where chaos is indeed reigning and his ally in Mobius M. Mobius doesn’t remember who he is.

Kang is now a part of the MCU, and how this series sets him up as a potential overarching villain is going to be interesting to watch.

