Horror RPG Demonschool Announced by Necrosoft Games

Demonschool is an upcoming horror-themed RPG where players fight zombies and horrific monsters.

Demonschool is the latest title from Necrosoft Games, the developers of games such as Gunhouse, Hyper Gunsport, and Oh Deer!

The game features detailed pixelart, gory enemies, and strategic combat reminiscent of titles like Final Fantasy Tactics or Disgaea.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Demonschool here.

Demonschool is a new-style tactics RPG where motion equals action. Defeat big weirdos in between the human and demon worlds as Faye and her misfit companions, while navigating university life on a mysterious island. Key Features Tactics: Rewind any action during the planning phase and create combos to dispatch your foes.

Story: A light horror narrative told through huge avatars with side quests aplenty.

Schedule: Plan your school schedule to level your characters and build their skills.

Friendship: 15 characters with whom to build relationships. Battle System Basics Units interact contextually with their environment. Enemies will be struck, objects moved, or the character will simply dash. Plan movements at your leisure, and execute them all at once. You can also rewind actions during the planning phase. Buffing friendlies and debuffing enemies compounds damage output. Note the damage numbers! Combos do big damage and produce unique elemental attacks, which you can use to exploit enemy weaknesses. The World Explore a mysterious island that reveals its mysteries morning, noon, and night, day by day, week by week, across a university semester. Plan your team’s schedule to enhance their skills and gain new abilities. Gain new teammates and enhance their relationships depending on who you choose to pursue. Steam

Demonschool is coming sometime in 2023 on all major consoles: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

