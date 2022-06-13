Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special

If you’re a Doctor Who fan, you know that there are big things on the horizon. More clues keep appearing from behind the scenes, and we’re not even talking about the recent reveal of the new Doctor or his new companion. Rose. A special guest star has just been announced for the 60th Anniversary Special that is coming next year.

As revealed today by the BBC on Twitter, Neil Patrick Harris is going to join the cast for the 60th-anniversary special. As you can tell in his reveal picture, he’s going to look the part. What part is, we’re not sure.

Neil Patrick Harris joins the Doctor Who cast as part of the show’s 60th anniversary ❤️❤️➕💎



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/FzfBl0DaWm pic.twitter.com/Lzfc5kwLXO — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) June 13, 2022

“It’s my huge honor to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware,” said showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Davies was the showrunner for the most popular version of NuWho via the David Tennant run of the franchise, which lasted five seasons and multiple TV movies. In fact, Tennant himself and one of his most famous companions–Donna–are coming back for the 60th special as well, so this is just adding to the festivities.

For all of you fans of Jodie Whittaker, fear not. Her final run of the character is coming later this year and is promising to end her time as the Doctor in a big way, all the while setting up what’s coming next.

Many are expecting a major change for Doctor Who with Davies back in charge. We’ll just have to see how that goes.

Source: BBC