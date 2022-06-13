Hideo Kojima Officially Partners With Xbox For A New Game

It finally happened. After many rumors were seen floating around the internet, Microsoft has confirmed that it will be partnering with Hideo Kojima to work on a new game for the Xbox platform.

The news came directly from Phil Spencer during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Spencer confirmed that Xbox will be working with the legendary Japanese video game creator, with Hideo Kojima himself delivering a few key details about the project.

The Metal Gear Solid creator said, “It’s a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before.” He went on to say, “I’ve waited very long for the day I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry’s trend it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept.”

At this point, it’s hard to say what form this game could take. The emphasis on using Microsoft’s cloud technology is certainly interesting, and it has the chance to genuinely lead to a new kind of game we haven’t yet experienced.

That said, fans who were hoping to see any details of the game may have been left disappointed. Kojima did not mention a name for the new game or show any early concept art, suggesting that this new project is still a long way off. He finished by saying, “It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thank you!”

Kojima’s most recent game with his development studio, Kojima Productions, was Death Stranding. He had partnered with PlayStation to bring that game to PlayStation platforms. The game has also been released on PC thanks to a publishing deal with 505 Games. Kojima Productions remains an independent studio, which allows his team to work with different console manufacturers.

