Rumor: Nintendo Direct Coming Later This Month

Recently, a lot of gaming events have gone on (for better and for worse) despite the lack of E3. We had the Summer Games Fest–a disappointment for many–the Sony State of Play, and the Bethesda/Xbox event on the 12th, just to name a few. The savior that many are waiting for is a new Nintendo Direct.



The last Direct came in February and it was rather good, teasing a lot of big titles on the way. Since then, the company has been largely silent from Nintendo, and while E3 was always a time when fans could expect to see a Direct, nothing has been announced so far.

According to industry insider Alanah Pearce, we might be in for a new Direct in the next few weeks.

“Is there a Nintendo Direct announced? No, but I believe there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don’t know that that’s been announced. You heard it here first. Let me check what day it is. I have it written down. 29th. Yeah, June 29th, Nintendo Direct,” Pearce says during a stream. “It’s not technically a leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me, which is how I make that call. But I’m not leaking anything in it, which is s**tty.”

Unlike many out there, Pearce honestly is a good source for information, and she likely wouldn’t make this “reveal” if she didn’t have something that pointed to this date. What’s more, the 29th is a Wednesday, and Directs have been released on that day in the past.

Possible things we could get from that Direct are information on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Bayonetta 3, more info on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more! Let’s hope Ms. Pearce is right.

Source: Twitch